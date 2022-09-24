See All Neurosurgeons in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Thomas Bertuccini, MD

Neurosurgery
4.1 (20)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Bertuccini, MD

Dr. Thomas Bertuccini, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Creighton University Sch Med and is affiliated with Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Dr. Bertuccini works at Thomas V. Bertuccini, M.D. in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bertuccini's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas V. Bertuccini, M.D.
    601 W Saint Mary Blvd Ste 306, Lafayette, LA 70506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital
  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Degenerative Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Thomas Bertuccini, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316986177
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Residency
    • U West Ontario
    Internship
    • Creighton U Affil Hosps
    Medical Education
    • Creighton University Sch Med
    Undergraduate School
    • St. Vincent College
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Bertuccini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bertuccini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bertuccini has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bertuccini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bertuccini works at Thomas V. Bertuccini, M.D. in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Bertuccini’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bertuccini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bertuccini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bertuccini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bertuccini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

