Dr. Beveridge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas Beveridge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Beveridge, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Beveridge works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arrhythmia Management, Plano, TX1820 Preston Park Blvd Ste 1450, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 800-4540
-
2
Baylor Scott & White the Heart Hospital Plano1100 Allied Dr, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 800-4540
-
3
Texoma Heart Group PA5026 Pool Rd, Denison, TX 75020 Directions (469) 800-4540
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beveridge?
My son has been a patient of Dr. Beveridge for several years now. He has an arrhythmia issues with his heart. Last year Dr. Beveridge replaced my son's ICD. Dr. Beveridge was very helpful before and after the procedure, always very professional and helpful in explaining the procedure. I trust him with my son's heart---which says it all!!
About Dr. Thomas Beveridge, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1396712840
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beveridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beveridge works at
Dr. Beveridge has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beveridge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Beveridge. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beveridge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beveridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beveridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.