Dr. Thomas Bianchi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Bianchi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tallassee, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital.
Community Medical Plaza80 Herren Hill Rd Ste E, Tallassee, AL 36078 Directions (334) 283-3862
- Community Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Such a wonderful and kind doctor! I felt he really listened to me and assured me that he would help me to feel better, and he did! I highly recommend him! His office staff is very friendly and helpful.
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- U Fla/U Hosp
- Uab Hospital
- Alabama Hosps
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Bianchi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bianchi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bianchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bianchi has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bianchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
