Dr. Thomas Bice, MD

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Thomas Bice, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Monroe, NC. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and University of North Carolina Hospital.

Dr. Bice works at Novant Health Tele-Intensive Care in Monroe, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Tele-Intensive Care
    1969 Wellness Blvd, Monroe, NC 28110
(704) 908-2278

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
Asthma
Sleep Apnea
Wheezing

Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Thomas Bice, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1013171735
    Education & Certifications

    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    • Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • University of North Carolina Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Bice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bice works at Novant Health Tele-Intensive Care in Monroe, NC. View the full address on Dr. Bice’s profile.

    Dr. Bice has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bice.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

