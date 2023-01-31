Overview

Dr. Thomas Birris, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They completed their fellowship with Loyola University-Stritch School of Medicine, Maywood



Dr. Birris works at Great Lakes Gastroenterology in Saint Joseph, MI with other offices in Niles, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.