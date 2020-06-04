Overview

Dr. Thomas Black, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greencastle, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health and Putnam County Hospital.



Dr. Black works at Greencastle Family Health in Greencastle, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.