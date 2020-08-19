Dr. Blevins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Blevins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Blevins, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Blevins works at
Locations
Texas Diabetes & Endocrinology, PA6500 N Mopac Expy Bldg 3, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 458-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He has been my endocrinologist for over twenty years and the best doctor of any kind I have ever had. He is recognized widely as the best endocrinologist in Austin. He is a kind and thoughtful man also.
About Dr. Thomas Blevins, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1114992088
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
