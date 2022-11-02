Overview of Dr. Thomas Blom, MD

Dr. Thomas Blom, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Blom works at Princeton Medical Group P.A. in Plainsboro, NJ with other offices in Princeton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Lymphocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.