Dr. Thomas Bloom, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (29)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Bloom, MD

Dr. Thomas Bloom, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.

Dr. Bloom works at Madison Medical Affiliates Glendale Eye Care in Glendale, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Floaters and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Bloom's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Madison Medical Affiliates Glendale Eye Care
    5150 N Port Washington Rd Ste 251, Glendale, WI 53217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 332-0606

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Network Health
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WEA Trust
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    Oct 17, 2019
    Have not had my surgery yet, just the consultation, but Dr. Bloom was very conscientious about how I was handling (or not handling) the exam. Yes, it was difficult for me because of the bright light needed to do the exam. All the staff was patient and caring. I spoke with one of the doctors at another eye clinic today while I was there with an elderly neighbor, and was told that if he wasn't available, he wouldn't hesitate to recommend Dr. Bloom. I feel better already and my surgery is still 2 months away!
    Kathy C. — Oct 17, 2019
    About Dr. Thomas Bloom, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356397772
    Education & Certifications

    • Cook County Hospital
    • Louis A. Weiss Memorial Hospital
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    • Colorado College
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bloom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bloom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bloom works at Madison Medical Affiliates Glendale Eye Care in Glendale, WI. View the full address on Dr. Bloom’s profile.

    Dr. Bloom has seen patients for Migraine, Floaters and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bloom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.