Overview of Dr. Thomas Bochow, MD

Dr. Thomas Bochow, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



Dr. Bochow works at Cataract Center Of East Texas in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.