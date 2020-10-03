Overview

Dr. Thomas Bohmfalk, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Bohmfalk works at Georgetown Medical Clinic in Georgetown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.