Overview of Dr. Thomas Boland, MD

Dr. Thomas Boland, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Forty Fort, PA. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine, Washington, Dc and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Boland works at Northeastern Eye Institute - Forty Fort in Forty Fort, PA with other offices in Scranton, PA and Wilkes Barre Township, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.