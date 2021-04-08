Overview

Dr. Thomas Bolt, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Bolt works at Palmetto Primary Care in North Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.