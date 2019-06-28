Overview

Dr. Thomas Bond, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans.



Dr. Bond works at RICHARD J SCHMIDT, MD in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.