Dr. Thomas Booker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Booker, MD
Dr. Thomas Booker, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center and St. Anthony Community Hospital.
Dr. Booker works at
Dr. Booker's Office Locations
Crystal Run Healthcare Llp155 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999
Crystal Run Healthcare Llp1200 Route 300, Newburgh, NY 12550 Directions (845) 703-6999
Crystal Run Healthcare855 State Route 17M, Monroe, NY 10950 Directions (845) 703-6999Monday8:00am - 4:00pm
Crystal Run Healthcare Physicians Llp61 Emerald Pl, Rock Hill, NY 12775 Directions (845) 794-6999
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- St. Anthony Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a wonderful top best doctor out there he knows what he's doing and he's very good at it and that's why I go to see him he's a very nice person who cares about me and his patients who is having surgery done and I trust in him because he does a very good job and that's why I go to see him he's a very nice person who cares about me from Rachel Grant
About Dr. Thomas Booker, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1255344644
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Booker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Booker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Booker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Booker works at
Dr. Booker has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Booker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Booker. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Booker.
