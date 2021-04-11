Overview of Dr. Thomas Booker, MD

Dr. Thomas Booker, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center and St. Anthony Community Hospital.



Dr. Booker works at Crystal Run Healthcare in Middletown, NY with other offices in Newburgh, NY, Monroe, NY and Rock Hill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.