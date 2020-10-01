Dr. Thomas Boran Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boran Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Boran Sr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital, Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street and Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital.
Boran & Puzzi Ear Nose & Throat Associates PC100 Schuylkill Medical Plz Ste 205, Pottsville, PA 17901 Directions (570) 621-5010
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital
- Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street
- Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
I have been seeing Dr. Boran for about ten years. I find him to be one of the best. I would highly recommend this dr.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
