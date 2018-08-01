Overview of Dr. Thomas Borland, MD

Dr. Thomas Borland, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center.



Dr. Borland works at Thomas Borland in New Iberia, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Gastrotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.