Dr. Thomas Bosshardt, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (12)
Map Pin Small Santa Maria, CA
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Bosshardt, MD

Dr. Thomas Bosshardt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Bosshardt works at Mission Hope Health Center in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Marian Regional Medical Center
Dr. Bosshardt's Office Locations

    Mission Hope Health Center
    1325 E Church St Ste 202, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 346-3456
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Surgical Specialists, Inc.
    316 S Stratford Ave Ste C, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 348-3700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colorectal Cancer
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colorectal Cancer

Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • MultiPlan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 02, 2022
    Words can't explain. best experience
    rob divi — Dec 02, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Bosshardt, MD
    About Dr. Thomas Bosshardt, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1104958156
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
    • Naval Hospital Portsmouth
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Bosshardt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bosshardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bosshardt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bosshardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bosshardt works at Mission Hope Health Center in Santa Maria, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bosshardt’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bosshardt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bosshardt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bosshardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bosshardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

