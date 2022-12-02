Dr. Thomas Bosshardt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bosshardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Bosshardt, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Bosshardt, MD
Dr. Thomas Bosshardt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bosshardt's Office Locations
Mission Hope Health Center1325 E Church St Ste 202, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 346-3456Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Surgical Specialists, Inc.316 S Stratford Ave Ste C, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 348-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Words can't explain. best experience
About Dr. Thomas Bosshardt, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
- 1104958156
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- Naval Hospital Portsmouth
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- University of Colorado At Denver
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bosshardt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bosshardt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bosshardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bosshardt speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bosshardt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bosshardt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bosshardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bosshardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.