Overview of Dr. Thomas Bowser, MD

Dr. Thomas Bowser, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Bowser works at Thomas E Bowser MD PLLC in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Tension Headache and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.