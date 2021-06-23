Dr. Thomas Bowser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Bowser, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Bowser's Office Locations
Thomas E Bowser MD PLLC4105 Briargate Pkwy Ste 105, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 637-8444
Thomas E. Bowser MD Pllc8540 Scarborough Dr Ste 390, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 637-8444
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Bowser for over 10 years and find him kind and top-notch, much warmer than the professor of Neurology I had at the U. of MN Neurology specialty clinic. He is a skilled communicator. I have no hesitation in recommending him.
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Neurology
Dr. Bowser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowser works at
Dr. Bowser has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Tension Headache and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowser. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.