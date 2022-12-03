Overview

Dr. Thomas Boyden, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Boyden works at SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - Bradford Street in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Ludington, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Bradycardia and First Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.