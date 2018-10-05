Overview of Dr. Thomas Brady, MD

Dr. Thomas Brady, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.



Dr. Brady works at Casco Bay Surgery PA in Portland, ME with other offices in Scarborough, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Hernia Repair and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.