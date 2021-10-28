Overview of Dr. Thomas Bramhall, MD

Dr. Thomas Bramhall, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.



Dr. Bramhall works at Associates of Ear, Nose, & Throat Surgery, Lewisville, TX in Lewisville, TX with other offices in Flower Mound, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.