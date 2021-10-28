Dr. Thomas Bramhall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bramhall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Bramhall, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Bramhall, MD
Dr. Thomas Bramhall, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Dr. Bramhall works at
Dr. Bramhall's Office Locations
-
1
Associates of Ear, Nose, & Throat Surgery324 W Main St Ste 100, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (972) 420-7212
-
2
North Texas Perinatal Associates PA500 W Main St Ste 320, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (972) 420-7212
-
3
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound4400 Long Prairie Rd, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 419-6704
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the best!!! He has a HUGE heart for his patients. I have never in my life seen a human being care so much for his patients and his procedures. I got surgery today to get my tonsils out, and I couldn’t have asked for a better doctor, staff, and environment. From the beginning to the end, I was cared for, and felt very loved. I recommend him to anyone of ALL ages. I will for sure be referring him to others :) Thank You Dr.Bramhall & staff
About Dr. Thomas Bramhall, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1265439962
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bramhall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bramhall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bramhall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bramhall has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bramhall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Bramhall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bramhall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bramhall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bramhall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.