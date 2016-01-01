See All Dermatologists in Bloomington, IL
Dr. Thomas Brander, MD

Dermatology
3.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Brander, MD is a Dermatologist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Brander works at Associates in Dermatology in Bloomington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Shaving of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Christie Clinic Dermatology
    1404 Eastland Dr Ste 204, Bloomington, IL 61701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 662-8813

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Shaving of Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aged or Sun-Damaged Skin Treatment Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Angioma Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bacterial Infections Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Affected Tissue Chevron Icon
Blu-U® Acne Light Treatment Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Condyloma Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Cyst Aspiration Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatofibroma Chevron Icon
Dermatology Procedure Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Electrocautery Chevron Icon
Electrosurgery Chevron Icon
Endovenous Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Epidermoid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Excision of Soft Tissue Lesion Chevron Icon
Excisional Biopsy Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Glycolic Acid Skin Care Treatment Chevron Icon
Gorlin Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Hand Eczema Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
HIV-Associated Skin Conditions Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
In-Office Skin Procedure Chevron Icon
Insect Bites and Stings Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Keratosis Chevron Icon
Laser Office Procedure Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lesion Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lipomas Sebacious Cyst Removal Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nail Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Parvovirus Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photosensitivity Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Pigmentation Disorders Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Beard Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sweaty Palms Chevron Icon
Thinning of Skin Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wart Treatment Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Reduction by Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Thomas Brander, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598803330
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Brander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brander works at Associates in Dermatology in Bloomington, IL. View the full address on Dr. Brander’s profile.

    Dr. Brander has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Brander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

