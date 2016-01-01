Dr. Thomas Brevik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brevik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Brevik, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Brevik, MD
Dr. Thomas Brevik, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO.
Dr. Brevik works at
Dr. Brevik's Office Locations
Colorado Kidney Care10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 203, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 963-0596Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Thomas Brevik, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1700268224
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brevik accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brevik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brevik works at
Dr. Brevik has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brevik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brevik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brevik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.