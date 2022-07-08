Dr. Thomas Breza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Breza, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Breza, MD is a Dermatologist in Lauderdale By the Sea, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine.
Locations
Thomas Stephen Breza Jr MD PA4341 Bougainvilla Dr, Lauderdale By the Sea, FL 33308 Directions (954) 492-8866
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The people at the front desk was extremely accommodating. I was given immediate attention with efficiency in a friendly and professional manner.
About Dr. Thomas Breza, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1134298011
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- The University Of Florida
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Breza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Breza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Breza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Breza has seen patients for Dermatitis, Boil and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Breza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Breza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breza.
