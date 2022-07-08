See All Dermatologists in Lauderdale By the Sea, FL
Dr. Thomas Breza, MD

Dermatology
3.8 (19)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Thomas Breza, MD is a Dermatologist in Lauderdale By the Sea, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine.

Dr. Breza works at Dermatology By The Sea in Lauderdale By the Sea, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Boil and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas Stephen Breza Jr MD PA
    4341 Bougainvilla Dr, Lauderdale By the Sea, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 492-8866

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Boil
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Boil
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Thomas Breza, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134298011
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State U, College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • The University Of Florida
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Breza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Breza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Breza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Breza works at Dermatology By The Sea in Lauderdale By the Sea, FL. View the full address on Dr. Breza’s profile.

    Dr. Breza has seen patients for Dermatitis, Boil and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Breza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Breza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

