Overview

Dr. Thomas Bridge, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East .



Dr. Bridge works at American Health Network in Lafayette, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.