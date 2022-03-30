Dr. Thomas Bright III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bright III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Bright III, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Bright III, MD
Dr. Thomas Bright III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with UT Health Tyler.
Dr. Bright III's Office Locations
Uthet Urology Tyler700 Olympic Plaza Cir Ste 700, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 262-3900
Drs Hurst Paul & Associates911 S Beckham Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 262-3900
Urology Center of East Texas P.A.1701 S Palestine St Ste A, Athens, TX 75751 Directions (903) 675-9339
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Bright III, MD
- Urology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1811937378
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bright III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bright III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bright III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bright III has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bright III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bright III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bright III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bright III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bright III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.