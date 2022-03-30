Overview of Dr. Thomas Bright III, MD

Dr. Thomas Bright III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Bright III works at Urology Tyler, PA in Tyler, TX with other offices in Athens, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.