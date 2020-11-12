Dr. Thomas Brooks III, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Brooks III, DPM
Overview of Dr. Thomas Brooks III, DPM
Dr. Thomas Brooks III, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Brooks III' Office Locations
Complete Family Foot Care812 LINDBERG AVE, Mcallen, TX 78501 Directions (956) 971-9107
Harlingen Podiatry Associates1911 Lubbock St Ste B, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 428-2442
Valley Baptist Medical Center-harlingen2101 Pease St, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 428-2442
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brooks is a very kind & patient person & has done a very good job on my feet needs. Thank you very much Dr. Thomas Brooks
About Dr. Thomas Brooks III, DPM
- Podiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023014917
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brooks III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brooks III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brooks III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brooks III has seen patients for Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brooks III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brooks III speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks III.
