Dr. Thomas Brooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Brooks, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Brooks, MD
Dr. Thomas Brooks, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED|CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center, CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Lakeside and The Nebraska Medical Center.
Dr. Brooks works at
Dr. Brooks' Office Locations
-
1
Infectious Disease & Epidemiology Associates PC17030 Lakeside Hills Plz Ste 202, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 413-5010Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Medical Center
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Lakeside
- The Nebraska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brooks?
Dr. Brooks is the only physician you need to see in Nebraska for pain management. Dr. Brooks’ expertise, years of experience, ability to treat a wide variety of conditions, excellent listening skills, willingness to get to the root of the issue rather than just treating symptoms, and his passion for helping patients increase their ability to function and quality of life, make Dr. Brooks one of the best pain management physicians in the nation. I have benefited from all of the above and strongly recommend Dr. Brooks for all of your pain management needs.
About Dr. Thomas Brooks, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1346293651
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED|CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brooks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brooks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brooks works at
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.