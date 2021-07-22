Dr. Thomas Brosnan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brosnan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Brosnan, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Brosnan, MD
Dr. Thomas Brosnan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.
Dr. Brosnan works at
Dr. Brosnan's Office Locations
-
1
Asheville Eye Associates8 Medical Park Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 258-1586Monday8:00am - 1:00pmTuesday8:00am - 1:00pmWednesday8:00am - 1:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Asheville Eye Associates - Arden2001 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 258-1586Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brosnan?
Dr. Thomas Brosnan is very caring and considerate. He took the time to explain my benign eye condition to me and I did not feel rushed or made to feel silly for coming for for something that turned out to be minor. He gave me a thorough eye exam and the appointment was quick and efficient. I would recommend him for all your ophthalmology needs.
About Dr. Thomas Brosnan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1083670269
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brosnan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brosnan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brosnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brosnan works at
Dr. Brosnan has seen patients for Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brosnan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brosnan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brosnan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brosnan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brosnan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.