Dr. Thomas Brouette, MD

Psychiatry
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Charleston, SC
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Brouette, MD

Dr. Thomas Brouette, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Brouette works at MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Brouette's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry
    67 President St Rm 459, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 792-0162

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MUSC Health University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Group Psychotherapy
Alcohol Withdrawal
Drug Withdrawal
Group Psychotherapy
Alcohol Withdrawal
Drug Withdrawal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Thomas Brouette, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073541892
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Brouette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brouette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brouette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brouette works at MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Brouette’s profile.

    Dr. Brouette has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brouette.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brouette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brouette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

