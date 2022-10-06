Dr. Thomas Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Brown, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates of Ocala1901 SE 18th Ave Ste 400, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 632-5952Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Brown is my gastroligist and treats me with my illness. I had a colonoscopy done and he was awesome. Very professional and He makes you feel so at ease. He listened to all my concerns and fears. And the procedure was one of my best experiences ever with Dr Brown...He's a wonderful Dr...
About Dr. Thomas Brown, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami - Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Sumana Health System
- Sumana Health System
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Dysphagia, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
