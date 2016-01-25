Overview of Dr. Thomas Brown, MD

Dr. Thomas Brown, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Brown works at Chattanooga Sports Medicine and Orthopedics in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.