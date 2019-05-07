Dr. Thomas Bryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Bryan, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Bryan, MD
Dr. Thomas Bryan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital and Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
Dr. Bryan works at
Dr. Bryan's Office Locations
Citrus Valley Health Partners / Emanate Health1135 S Sunset Ave Ste 200, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 918-6655
Chino14375 Pipeline Ave, Chino, CA 91710 Directions (909) 517-3885
West Covina1050 Lakes Dr Ste 100, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 918-6655
Glendora412 W Carroll Ave # 217, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 914-4890
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
- Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bryan is the best I had both shoulders, repaired, knee replacement and hip replacement done . Know dr. Bryan for the last thirty years after my surgeries never a problem Great therapy highly recommend him very professional and caring if needed will be back to him cannot thank him enough. Elvia Alvarez
About Dr. Thomas Bryan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801851670
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- Lac Usc Med Center
- Chicago Medical School
- 1973-1977
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bryan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bryan has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bryan speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryan.
