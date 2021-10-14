Dr. Bump has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Bump, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Bump, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Evergreen Park, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Bump works at
Locations
Consultants in Cardiology & Electrophysiology3545 W 95th St, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Directions (708) 346-5562Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Cardiology Group LLC4400 W 95th St Ste 306, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 346-5562
Oak Lawn5151 W 95th St Fl 2, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 346-5562
Consultants In Electrophysiology LLC11800 Southwest Hwy Ste 209, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 304-4689
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is very professional, friendly, and reassuring. I never feel rushed and he answers any questions that I ask. I had seen another cardiologist before him whose patient skills were sorely lacking and very happy I found Dr. Bump.
About Dr. Thomas Bump, MD
- Cardiology
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
