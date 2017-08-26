Dr. Thomas Burghardt, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burghardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Burghardt, DPM
Overview of Dr. Thomas Burghardt, DPM
Dr. Thomas Burghardt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tumwater, WA. They graduated from California School of Podiatric Medicine|Podiatric Medical School In San Francisco and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital, Multicare Capital Medical Center, Providence St. Peter Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Burghardt works at
Dr. Burghardt's Office Locations
-
1
Tumwater Office1610 Bishop Rd SW Bldg 7, Tumwater, WA 98512 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burghardt?
Phenomenal doctor, excellent skill sets, great technique. This is one of the finest podiatrists I have ever been to see. Superior customer service, caring and compassionate!! Fantastic urgent case service.
About Dr. Thomas Burghardt, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Chinese
- Male
- 1902829716
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California Medical Center|Whittier Medical Center
- California School of Podiatric Medicine|Podiatric Medical School In San Francisco
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony Hospital
- Multicare Capital Medical Center
- Providence St. Peter Hospital
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burghardt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burghardt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Burghardt using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Burghardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burghardt works at
Dr. Burghardt has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burghardt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burghardt speaks Chinese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Burghardt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burghardt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burghardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burghardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.