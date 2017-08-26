Overview of Dr. Thomas Burghardt, DPM

Dr. Thomas Burghardt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tumwater, WA. They graduated from California School of Podiatric Medicine|Podiatric Medical School In San Francisco and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital, Multicare Capital Medical Center, Providence St. Peter Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Burghardt works at Foot & Ankle Surgical Associates in Tumwater, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.