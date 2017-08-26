See All Podiatrists in Tumwater, WA
Dr. Thomas Burghardt, DPM

Podiatry
3.6 (11)
Map Pin Small Tumwater, WA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Thomas Burghardt, DPM

Dr. Thomas Burghardt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tumwater, WA. They graduated from California School of Podiatric Medicine|Podiatric Medical School In San Francisco and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital, Multicare Capital Medical Center, Providence St. Peter Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Burghardt works at Foot & Ankle Surgical Associates in Tumwater, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Burghardt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tumwater Office
    1610 Bishop Rd SW Bldg 7, Tumwater, WA 98512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thomas Burghardt, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1902829716
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Southern California Medical Center|Whittier Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • California School of Podiatric Medicine|Podiatric Medical School In San Francisco
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Anthony Hospital
    • Multicare Capital Medical Center
    • Providence St. Peter Hospital
    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Burghardt, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burghardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burghardt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burghardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burghardt works at Foot & Ankle Surgical Associates in Tumwater, WA. View the full address on Dr. Burghardt’s profile.

    Dr. Burghardt has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burghardt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Burghardt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burghardt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burghardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burghardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

