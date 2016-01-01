Overview of Dr. Thomas Burke, MD

Dr. Thomas Burke, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Alaska Native Medical Center and Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Dr. Burke works at Alaska Women's Cancer Care in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.