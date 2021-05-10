Overview

Dr. Thomas Burke, DO is a Dermatologist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.



Dr. Burke works at ADVANCED EARS NOSE & THROAT LL in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Folliculitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.