Dr. Thomas Burke, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Burke, DO is a Dermatologist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.
Dr. Burke works at
Locations
Advanced Ears Nose & Throat Ll774 Christiana Rd Ste 107, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 230-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He has been my doctor for many years and is a great doctor.
About Dr. Thomas Burke, DO
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881698389
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Burke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burke has seen patients for Hives, Folliculitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burke speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burke.
