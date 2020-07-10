Overview

Dr. Thomas Burnstine, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.



Dr. Burnstine works at Thomas H Burnstine MD SC in Libertyville, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.