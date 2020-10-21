See All Dermatologists in Fort Worth, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Thomas Busick, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (20)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Thomas Busick, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.

They frequently treat conditions like Cold Sore, Herpes Simplex Infection and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1307 8th Ave Ste 607, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 335-6155

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 21, 2020
    Dr. Busick is an amazing doctor! I have seen him twice so far and has really reassured me that we will get to the bottom of my skin issues. He makes sure I understand what's going on and what his plan is moving forward. I have met only two techs and two receptionists so far, and they were extremely nice (I have met some rude techs before)! I would highly recommend!
    About Dr. Thomas Busick, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528241759
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Busick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Busick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Busick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Busick has seen patients for Cold Sore, Herpes Simplex Infection and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Busick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Busick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Busick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Busick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Busick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

