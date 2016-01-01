See All Cardiologists in Astoria, NY
Dr. Thomas Bustros, MD

Cardiology
2.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Bustros, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Bustros works at NYU Langone Medical Associates - Astoria Cardiology and Steinway Medical in Astoria, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Morningside.

Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Medical Associates - Astoria Cardiology and Steinway Medical
    4207 30TH AVE, Astoria, NY 11103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 204-7200
  2. 2
    Bay Ridge Hearts Cardiovascular Care PC
    217 Ovington Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 238-0098
  3. 3
    Lutheran Medical Center
    3414 Church Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 940-9425
  4. 4
    Nyu Langone Ambulatory Care Bay Ridge
    6740 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (929) 455-2740

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Heart Disease
Cardioversion, Elective
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Heart Disease
Cardioversion, Elective
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioversion Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    Leave a review

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thomas Bustros, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144409269
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Bustros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bustros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bustros has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bustros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bustros has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bustros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bustros. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bustros.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bustros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bustros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

