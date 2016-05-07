Overview of Dr. Thomas Butaud, MD

Dr. Thomas Butaud, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Opelousas, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Opelousas General Health System.



Dr. Butaud works at WellSmart Health-Opelousas Orthopaedic Clinic in Opelousas, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.