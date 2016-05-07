Dr. Thomas Butaud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butaud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Butaud, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Butaud, MD
Dr. Thomas Butaud, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Opelousas, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Opelousas General Health System.
Dr. Butaud's Office Locations
WellSmart Health-Opelousas Orthopaedic Clinic4015 I 49 S Service Rd, Opelousas, LA 70570 Directions (337) 942-6503Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Opelousas General Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Butaud was able to determine my condition by checking me physically prior to the knowledge that I had an MRI. He seems very knowledgeable and allows you to choose what direction you want to go by giving clear options. He is very straight forward.
About Dr. Thomas Butaud, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Butaud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butaud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butaud has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butaud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
