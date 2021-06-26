Overview of Dr. Thomas Cadenhead, MD

Dr. Thomas Cadenhead, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Medical City Denton.



Dr. Cadenhead works at Thomas A Cadenhead MD PA in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Laryngitis and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.