Dr. Thomas Cadenhead, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Cadenhead, MD
Dr. Thomas Cadenhead, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Medical City Denton.
Dr. Cadenhead's Office Locations
Thomas A. Cadenhead MD PA2210 San Jacinto Blvd Ste 2, Denton, TX 76205 Directions (940) 898-8569
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cadenhead was the best! I could not have asked for a better, more thorough exam. I’ve been to other ENTs and generally get a quick exam and out the door. Dr Cadenhead took the time to listen, answer all my questions, perform an exam, analyze the results of my hearing exam (done in his office) by his audiologist, go over those results with me and answer all my questions. I’ve never had a better ENT experience and I’m grateful for his year of experience, honesty and kind demeanor.
About Dr. Thomas Cadenhead, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1962426452
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cadenhead has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cadenhead accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cadenhead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cadenhead has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Laryngitis and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cadenhead on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cadenhead. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cadenhead.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cadenhead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cadenhead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.