Dr. Thomas Cain, DPM

Podiatry
3.3 (30)
Map Pin Small Decatur, GA
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Cain, DPM

Dr. Thomas Cain, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.

Dr. Cain works at Emory at Decatur Podiatry in Decatur, GA with other offices in Snellville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cain's Office Locations

    Emory Clinic Decatur
    2801 N Decatur Rd Ste 295, Decatur, GA 30033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 979-1890
    Emory at Decatur Podiatry
    495 Winn Way Ste 100, Decatur, GA 30030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 979-1890
    Foot Ankle & Leg Spec-georgia
    1800 Tree Ln Ste 320, Snellville, GA 30078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 979-1890
    Snellville office
    1600 Medical Way Ste 250, Snellville, GA 30078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 979-1890

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Decatur Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Foot Sprain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Callus
Corn Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Sep 15, 2021
    I went to see Dr. Thomas Cain after a pain in my left foot became increasingly severe. Dr. Cain and his staff were extremely friendly and competent. More importantly, Dr. Cain correctly diagnosed the cause of my pain and he did surgery on my foot. As soon as the surgery healed, my pain was gone and several months later, I walk with no pain.
    About Dr. Thomas Cain, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184716813
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Northlake Regional Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgia Institute Of Technology
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Cain, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cain accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Cain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cain has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Cain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

