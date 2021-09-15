Overview of Dr. Thomas Cain, DPM

Dr. Thomas Cain, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.



Dr. Cain works at Emory at Decatur Podiatry in Decatur, GA with other offices in Snellville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.