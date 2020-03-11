Overview of Dr. Thomas Cain, MD

Dr. Thomas Cain, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bradley County Medical Center and St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Cain works at St Anthony Senior Health Center in Lakewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Immunization Administration, Bursitis and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.