Dr. Thomas Caleca, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Caleca, MD

Dr. Thomas Caleca, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Caleca works at Harbor Oaks Eye Assoc. in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Caleca's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Harbor Oaks Eye Assoc.
    610 Lakeview Rd, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 442-5114
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Floaters
Drusen
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Floaters
Drusen
Foreign Body Removal from Eye

Treatment frequency



Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Lymphedema, Hereditary, 1b Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Thomas Caleca, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    • 1831133024
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New Rochelle Hosp Med Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
    Medical Education
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Caleca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caleca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Caleca has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caleca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Caleca works at Harbor Oaks Eye Assoc. in Clearwater, FL. View the full address on Dr. Caleca’s profile.

    Dr. Caleca has seen patients for Floaters and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caleca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Caleca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caleca.

