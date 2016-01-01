Dr. Thomas Caleca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caleca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Caleca, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Harbor Oaks Eye Assoc.610 Lakeview Rd, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 442-5114Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- New Rochelle Hosp Med Ctr
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Caleca has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caleca accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caleca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caleca has seen patients for Floaters and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caleca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Caleca speaks Italian and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Caleca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caleca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caleca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caleca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.