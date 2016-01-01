Overview of Dr. Thomas Caleca, MD

Dr. Thomas Caleca, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Caleca works at Harbor Oaks Eye Assoc. in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.