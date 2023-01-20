Overview

Dr. Thomas Camisa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Eastchester, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.



Dr. Camisa works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Primary Care & Specialty Care in Eastchester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.