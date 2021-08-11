Overview of Dr. Thomas Campen, MD

Dr. Thomas Campen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Waycross, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital, Evans Memorial Hospital, Habersham Medical Center, Highlands Medical Center, Liberty Regional Medical Center, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital, Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus and Taylor Regional Hospital.



Dr. Campen works at Satilla Regional Medical Center EMR in Waycross, GA with other offices in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.