Dr. Thomas Cangiano, MD

Urology
3.9 (68)
Map Pin Small Altamonte Springs, FL
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Cangiano, MD

Dr. Thomas Cangiano, MD is an Urology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs and Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Cangiano works at Adventhealth Medical Group Urology At Altamonte Springs in Altamonte Springs, FL with other offices in Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Bladder Cancer and Hydronephrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cangiano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at Altamonte Springs
    270 Northlake Blvd Ste 1008, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at Lake Mary
    755 Rinehart Rd Ste 100, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Oct 15, 2022
    I was throughly pleased with Dr. Cangiano, he is an excellent surgeon, he speaks in plain, easy to understand context. I’m very comfortable with him and his medical staff, ie Pamela, surgery scheduling, P.A. Nicole Magrann are excellent but the front office sadly lacks professionalism, I would go weeks without having messages addresses returned. Dr Cangiano is worthy of much better front office staff.
    Mike G — Oct 15, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Cangiano, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1356316756
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California At Los Angeles
    Residency
    • Univ Of Pa Hlth System, Urology|University Of Pennsylvania Medical Center Presbyterian
    Internship
    • Univ Of Pa Hlth System|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Cangiano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cangiano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cangiano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cangiano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cangiano has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Bladder Cancer and Hydronephrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cangiano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Cangiano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cangiano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cangiano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cangiano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

