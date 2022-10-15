Dr. Thomas Cangiano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cangiano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Cangiano, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Cangiano, MD
Dr. Thomas Cangiano, MD is an Urology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Cangiano works at
Dr. Cangiano's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at Altamonte Springs270 Northlake Blvd Ste 1008, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions
AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at Lake Mary755 Rinehart Rd Ste 100, Lake Mary, FL 32746 DirectionsMonday7:15am - 5:00pmTuesday7:15am - 5:00pmWednesday7:15am - 5:00pmThursday7:15am - 5:00pmFriday7:15am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was throughly pleased with Dr. Cangiano, he is an excellent surgeon, he speaks in plain, easy to understand context. I’m very comfortable with him and his medical staff, ie Pamela, surgery scheduling, P.A. Nicole Magrann are excellent but the front office sadly lacks professionalism, I would go weeks without having messages addresses returned. Dr Cangiano is worthy of much better front office staff.
About Dr. Thomas Cangiano, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1356316756
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Los Angeles
- Univ Of Pa Hlth System, Urology|University Of Pennsylvania Medical Center Presbyterian
- Univ Of Pa Hlth System|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE

