Dr. Thomas Cao, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Cao, MD
Dr. Thomas Cao, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Elgin, IL. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital and AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin.
Dr. Cao's Office Locations
Advanced Clinic Ltd.1600 N Randall Rd Ste 115, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 717-6860
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cao?
Outstanding doctor. He is patient and very thorough.
About Dr. Thomas Cao, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1194797266
Education & Certifications
- BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cao accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cao has seen patients for Purpura, Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cao. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.